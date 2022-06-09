San Jose

Man, Teen Arrested in Connection With Stabbing, Shooting at San Jose Library

The stabbing and shooting at Hillview Branch Library left a man with non-life threatening injuries, police said

Police at the scene of a stabbing and shooting at Hillview Branch Library in San Jose.
Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been arrested in connection with Monday's shooting and stabbing inside a library in San Jose, police announced Thursday.

Raul Hernandez, 20, and the unidentified teen face attempted murder and other charges with gang enhancements for their alleged roles in the apparent gang-related shooting and stabbing at Hillview Branch Library that left a man with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

When officers responded to the library on Hopkins Drive, they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound and one stab wound, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.

After working to identify the suspects, authorities served a search warrant Wednesday at a home on the 2100 block of Lyons Drive, police said. Hernandez and the teen were taken into custody.

Hernandez was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, while the teen was booked into juvenile hall, according to police.

