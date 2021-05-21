San Francisco

Man Who Attacked Elderly Woman in SF Nabbed by Good Samaritans: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

SFPD
NBC Bay Area

A 40-year-old man attacked and tried to rob an elderly woman in San Francisco Friday morning before he was chased down and detained by good Samaritans, police said.

The man, identified as Christopher Nadon, assaulted the victim, who is in her 80s, around 9 a.m. in the area of Hickory and Gough streets, according to police.

Witnesses told police that Nadon pushed the woman to the ground, started assaulting her and tried to steal her purse.

A good Samaritan who saw the attack confronted Nadon and chased him on foot, police said.

Nadon ran onto Linden Street where he was met by another good Samaritan who pushed him to the ground, according to police.

Nadon remained on the ground until officers showed up and took him into custody, police said.

The woman, who is Asian, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said, at this time, race does not appear to be a motivating factor in the attack.

Nadon was taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on the following charges: attempted robbery, false imprisonment, elder abuse, kidnapping and battery, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department's tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

