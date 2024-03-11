Possible measles exposure reported in Sacramento

There is growing concern about new outbreaks of a virus that had once been considered eradicated in the United States.
Measles outbreaks have now been reported in multiple states, including a new report out of Northern California.
Hundreds of people are being contacted by UC Davis Medical Center with a warning that they may have been exposed to measles at a Sacramento hospital.
NBC Bay Area's Robert Handa has more in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.