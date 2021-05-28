coronavirus

Mendocino Restaurant Adds $5 Fee for Customers Wearing Masks

Fiddleheads Cafe owner has not been shy about criticizing COVID-19 restrictions

By Stephen Ellison

Courtesy of Chris Castleman

Wear a mask, pay a penalty. That's the unusual message a Mendocino restaurant owner is offering his customers.

Signs posted in the windows and at the register of Fiddleheads Cafe on Lansing Street read: "$5 FEE ADDED TO ORDERS PLACED WHILE WEARING A MASK." And in the fine print below that message, it adds that anyone overheard boasting about receiving a vaccine would get another $5 surcharge.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Owner Chris Castleman told NBC Bay Area some customers have paid the $5 fee while others have expressed shock and outrage. He says that the "fee" ultimately is an optional donation as it goes to charities assisting domestic abuse victims.

Local

VTA Yard Shooting 22 mins ago

VTA Workers Stop by Memorial to Pay Respects to Colleagues Killed in Shooting

VTA Yard Shooting 1 hour ago

VTA Yard Shooter Was ‘Outsider' in Workplace: Survivor

"Customers either love it or hate it," he said via email. "There are people who refuse to pay it; I guess a $5 donation to charity is too much for them. Others have gladly paid it knowing that it goes to a good cause. I don't force anyone to pay, I give them the freedom of choice, which seems to be a foreign concept in these parts of the country."

The CDC says fully vaccinated people can ditch the face coverings. However, the California mask mandate won't change until the state officially reopens on June 15, 2021. We show you when you'll need to mask up in the Bay Area and California until then. If you're fully vaccinated, check out how the mask guidelines change for you after California reopens on June 15.

The latest signs shouldn't come as a surprise as Castleman is not shy about expressing his political views and has previously posted several highly political messages railing against the pandemic restrictions.

Another sign posted at the restaurant in April read: "THROW YOUR MASK(S) IN OUR TRASH BIN AND RECEIVE 50% OFF YOUR ORDER."

Yet another sign that has since been removed read: "GET YOUR FREE COVID-19 VACCINE CARD HERE!" Alongside that message was a photocopy of what appeared to be an official COVID-19 vaccination record card.

In June 2020, Castleman temporarily closed the restaurant and boarded it up after receiving a notice of a $10,000 citation from county health officials, according to the North Bay Business Journal. A message written on the plywood read: “Closed by order of Mendocino County.”

Mendocino County is in the yellow tier for COVID-19 reopening, meaning restaurants can operate indoors at a maximum of 50% capacity.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusmasksMendocinoChris CastlemanFiddleheads Cafe
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us