Philip Kreycik

Missing East Bay Runner's Family Not Giving Up Hope

Philip Kreycik disappeared on July 10 while going for a run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of an East Bay runner who has been missing for over two weeks is holding out hope that he'll be found alive.

Philip Kreycik disappeared on July 10 while going for a run at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. The 37-year-old went for what should have been an hour run, but he never returned home.

"We believe that there's a chance that Philip made it out of the park," Kreycik's father said Wednesday. "If he did, we think that he will come back. He may be recovering from a physical problem or a challenge of some sort, but we're convinced that there's a good Samaritan who's looking after him and taking care of him."

Philip Kreycik Jul 23

Nearly 2 Weeks Pass And Still No Sign of Missing East Bay Runner

Philip Kreycik Jul 16

‘Hug Your Families': Relatives Continue Search for Missing East Bay Runner

Kreycik's cellphone and wallet were found in his car at the park.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Even after intense searching by law enforcement and volunteers, there's still no sign of him.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the search has been one of the biggest for a missing person on the West Coast.

This article tagged under:

Philip KreycikPleasantonPleasanton Ridge Regional Park
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us