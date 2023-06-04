‘There Was One Bad Guy': Motorcyclist Hit During South Bay Crime Spree Speaks Out

A motorcyclist is speaking out after he was nearly killed by the suspect in Thursday's South Bay crime spree.

Wynton Waldorf recalled the moment a car rammed into the back of his motorcycle Thursday in San Jose, he said the driver fled the scene.

"It knocked off clean off the bike, completely off the bike," he said.

Waldorf later learned the suspect involved, Kevin Parkourana, 31, allegedly killed two people with his car that day and fatally stabbed a third victim. Waldorf asked to not show his face during an interview with NBC Bay Area Saturday.

“He ran over these other people and killed them. Why didn't he run over me?” he said. “That's strange. The only thing I can think of is because where my body was after he hit me, I was halfway under the car."

Waldorf only suffered minor injuries. He had a scrape on his leg, a sore neck and foot.

Another victim, Jose Manuel Montoya was stabbed Thursday in San Jose while on his lunch break. It happened just a short time before Waldorf said the suspect clipped his motorcycle. Montoya works as a restaurant cook, according to his stepdaughter. He's alive, but badly injured.

Phuc Pham and Nyguen Pham, a couple in their 70s, were killed in front of their San Jose home. Their son said they did not have any ties to Parkourana.

The identity of the person who was fatally stabbed in Milpitas has not yet been shared publicly.

Parkourana was arrested Thursday in Milpitas, more than three hours after the carjackings, hit-and-runs, and stabbings began.

Waldorf said the experience will keep him off his motorcycle for a while, but it showed him the kindness of strangers who didn't hesitate to step in.

“There was one bad guy there on Thursday. There were at least 20 people who immediately stopped what they were doing, jumped out of their cars to make sure that I’m OK,” he said. “I just thought, you know, makes me have more faith in humanity.”

Parkourana is due to appear in a Santa Clara County court on Tuesday. The suspect’s motives are unknown at this time.

The deadly South Bay crime spree has many asking questions about why the suspect was a free man after numerous run-ins with the law involving violent behavior and a record of mental health issues. Thom Jensen reports.