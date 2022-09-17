Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving BART Train Was 35-Year-Old Man

The motorcyclist killed Friday in Oakland in a collision involving a BART train was a 35-year-old resident of Oakland, police said.

The man's name was not immediately available.

On Friday just before 4 p.m., the Oakland Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 24th Street and Northgate Avenue.

Responding officers learned a motorcycle was traveling west on 24th Street when the driver lost control while crossing Northgate Avenue and hit the curb.

The motorcyclist ended up on the BART tracks and was struck by a passing train.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.