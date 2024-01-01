Watch: Mountain lion spotted using Highway 17 wildlife crossing

For the first time ever a mountain lion was recently caught on surveillance camera using a so-called wildlife tunnel under Highway 17.

Wildlife experts said the sighting is a promising sign the $12 million project is working.

Surveillance video recorded by Pathways for Wildlife for the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County and Caltrans is the first proof that a puma is actually using the tunnel built near Laurel Curve, south of Summit Road.

"I think it's cool because we've been moving into their space, so we need to make it easier for them to get into different mountain ranges," said Cody Caropepe, a resident of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The tunnel was built underneath one of the most dangerous stretches of Highway 17 for wildlife. In the past 10 years, more than 20 mountain lions and 95 deer have been hit and killed while crossing the stretch.

The hope is the tunnel will make driving Highway 17 safer for people too by reducing the risk of hitting an animal.

After the tunnel was completed early last year, a bobcat was caught on camera using it less than an hour after surveillance cameras were installed. Deer are using it oo.

But the main focus of the tunnel is to help mountain lions travel between habitats separated by the highway.

According to Pathways for Wildlife, the safer path is designed to allow the pumas a broader region to roam, find mates, help prevent inbreeding and increase the dwindling population.

A bobcat is seen using a new wildlife crossing undernearth Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains.