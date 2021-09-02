Mountain View Police Search for Suspects After Woman Assaulted on Trail

A Sunnyvale woman was attacked Wednesday afternoon by two suspects while walking on the Stevens Creek Trail, police said.

Officers responded about 1 p.m. and the woman told them the attack happened about 15 minutes earlier while she was walking along the trail between Creekside Park and Central Expressway.

Two men came out of the bushes and tried to grab her, but she screamed and fought back, she told police. At one point one of the attackers tried to pull her pants down, but she was able to run away and call police from a safe location, Mountain police said.

Police searched the area, but the suspects weren't found.

One of the suspects is described as a white man between the ages of 20 and 30 with curly blond hair, wearing a gray shirt and jeans. The second suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a large build and brown hair, wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call police at 911.