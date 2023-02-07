Nancy, Paul Pelosi Receive Standing Ovations at State of the Union

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul were spotlighted Tuesday during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The president called Nancy “the greatest speaker in the history of the House” and denounced the hate and extremism he said led to the violent attack on Paul.

“Here tonight in this chamber is the man who bears the scars of that brutal attack, but is as tough and strong and as resilient as they get. My friend, Paul Pelosi,” said Biden.

Paul was violently attacked in his San Francisco home last October where he suffered a major head injury.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The president said the attack should have never happened and spoke out against political violence in America.

“We must all speak out … In America, we must protect the right to vote, not suppress that fundamental right … And we must give hate and extremism in any form no safe harbor,” said the president.