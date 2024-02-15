Napa

Dozens of students fall ill at Napa's Vintage High School

By Kiley Russell | Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A choir room at Vintage High School in Napa was evacuated Thursday morning after 25 students started feeling sick.

It's still unclear what caused the illnesses during the first period class, but a PG&E crew found no traces of gas or carbon monoxide and a Napa County Sheriff's Office radiation technician found no radioactive contaminants, according to Napa Valley Unified School District officials and a spokesperson for the city of Napa.

The students who were evacuated were being cared for by their parents, the school's nursing staff and first responders. Fve were taken to the hospital.

The Napa Fire Department responded to the scene and recommended that the entire school go into a shelter-in-place, which lasted until about 11:30 a.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
A choir room at Vintage High School in Napa was evacuated Thursday morning after 25 students started feeling sick.

San Mateo 3 hours ago

San Mateo family found dead in suspected murder-suicide identified

San Jose 8 hours ago

Raging Waters in San Jose set to reopen this summer

Mexico 5 hours ago

California couple reaches settlement after toddler's 9-story fall at Mexico Hyatt resort

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Napa
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us