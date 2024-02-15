Dozens of students fall ill at Napa's Vintage High School

A choir room at Vintage High School in Napa was evacuated Thursday morning after 25 students started feeling sick.

It's still unclear what caused the illnesses during the first period class, but a PG&E crew found no traces of gas or carbon monoxide and a Napa County Sheriff's Office radiation technician found no radioactive contaminants, according to Napa Valley Unified School District officials and a spokesperson for the city of Napa.

The students who were evacuated were being cared for by their parents, the school's nursing staff and first responders. Fve were taken to the hospital.

The Napa Fire Department responded to the scene and recommended that the entire school go into a shelter-in-place, which lasted until about 11:30 a.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A choir room at Vintage High School in Napa was evacuated Thursday morning after 25 students started feeling sick.