San Mateo family found dead in suspected murder-suicide identified

The San Mateo County Coroner's Office has released the identities of a husband and wife, and 4-year-old twin boys who on Monday were found dead at their home.

The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

The couple was identified as Anand Sujith Henry, 37, and Alice Benziger, 38. According to court records, the husband filed for divorce in December 2016 but apparently did not go through with it.

The boys were identified as Noah Henry and Nathan Henry.

Police said they were called to the home a few times in the past but did not disclose the nature of those calls. There was no note left at the scene, and at this point police do not have a motive.

Officers responded at about 9:15 a.m. Monday to the home on the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas to conduct a welfare check, police said.

After not receiving a response when they arrived at the home, officers searched the perimeter and didn't see any signs of forced entry, police said. They eventually found an unlocked window, went inside and found the four people dead.

The boys were found inside a bedroom, police said. Their cause of death is still being investigated.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said police believe the boys were smothered, strangled or given a lethal overdose because there was no sign of trauma on their bodies.

The man and woman were found inside a bathroom, according to police. They both had gunshot wounds.

A 9-millimeter pistol and a loaded magazine were found in the bathroom, police said.

The deaths appear to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, police said.

Neighbors said the couple had lived in the home for more than four years and they were friendly. They would often walk together in the neighborhood and seemed like a happy family.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.