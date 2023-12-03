National Weather Service warns of sneaker waves along Bay Area coastline on Monday

The National Weather Service warned early Sunday of increased risk of sneaker waves from Monday afternoon until nighttime.

A Beach Hazards Statement was issued for San Francisco, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast Counties.

The weather service said northwest-facing beaches are most at risk for sneaker wave threat beginning Monday afternoon as long period northwest swell moves through the coastal waters.

Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning and can move large objects such as logs, it added.

There will be an increased risk of sneaker waves beginning Monday afternoon for northwest facing beaches. Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZD5gqwKblE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 3, 2023

The public is advised to avoid rocks and jetties, steep beaches and stay much farther back from the water.

According to the weather service, there can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes.