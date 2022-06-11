Nationwide Tampon Shortage Affecting Bay Area Stores

Another shortage rattling shoppers across the Bay Area. But this time its hitting women looking for tampons.

Tampons are running low on shelves across the country and it’s happening amid rising prices.

NBC Bay Area’s Stephanie Magallon went to five different stores across San Francisco Saturday, including CVS and Target, and the stores were all running low on tampons.

“Thankfully, I actually recently just bought a box, but I think it’s crazy that that’s happening,” said Bay Area resident Nicole Sager.

The brand missing the most on shelves is Tampax. Its maker, Procter & Gamble (P&G) recently confirmed to NBC News that some consumers may currently be unable to find what they need.

In fact, CVS has also confirmed, in recent weeks there have been times when suppliers have not been able to fulfill their entire orders of care products.

The situation has some people feeling worried and frustrated.

“It’s frustrating and a good representation of where we are at as a country,” said Bay Area Andrea Arteaga.

“It’s a necessity. It’s kind of like toilet paper. So, it’s kind of scary, not sure why it’s happening,” said Sager.

A P&G spokesperson said it’s happening because of an increase in demand, but added the company is working with retailers and producing tampons 24/7 to make sure these shelves aren’t empty.

“I’d be a little nervous panicking,” Sager said.

Shoppers are now wondering, what’s next?