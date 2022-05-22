NBA

NBA Twitter Erupts After Andrew Wiggins Destroys Luka Doncic With Poster Dunk

By Ali Thanawalla

Wiggins destroying Luka with poster dunk sets Twitter ablaze originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Andrew Wiggins threw down the dunk of the 2022 NBA playoffs, and quite possibly the dunk of his life, in the Warriors' 109-100 win in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday night at American Airlines Center.

And for a few minutes, it looked as if the dunk might not count after crew chief Marc Davis called Wiggins for an offensive foul on the poster dunk over Luka Dončić.

Luckily for Wiggins, the Warriors and NBA fans everywhere, coach Steve Kerr challenged the call on the floor and after a review, the ruling was overturned, counting Wiggins' dunk.

The dunk and the initial offensive foul caused NBA Twitter to explode.

Wiggins finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds in the win, the first 20 and 10 playoff game in his career.

Wiggins was listed as questionable for Game 3 due to a left ankle soreness, but the ailment didn't bother him at all on the poster dunk over Dončić.

