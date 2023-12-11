Bay Area nonprofit aims to get youth jobs

The transition into young adulthood can be uncertain, especially for those without the proper support.
A Bay Area nonprofit is opening doors for youth by changing their lives one job at a time.
Ginger Conejero Saab profiles New Door Ventures, which has a team of professionals focused on mentoring life and professional skills to young adults who are often disconnected from school and work.
View her report in the video above.
