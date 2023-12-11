San Francisco

Bay Area nonprofit aims to get youth jobs

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The transition into young adulthood can be uncertain, especially for those without the proper support.

A Bay Area nonprofit is opening doors for youth by changing their lives one job at a time.

Ginger Conejero Saab profiles New Door Ventures, which has a team of professionals focused on mentoring life and professional skills to young adults who are often disconnected from school and work.

View her report in the video above.

