DUI, hit-and-run charges against sister of Nima Momeni, man accused of killing Bob Lee, discharged

Charges against the sister of Nima Momeni, the man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee, have been dismissed pending further investigation into her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run, according to the San Francisco District Attorney's Office.

Khazar Momeni, 38, was arrested last month following a car crash in the area of Geary and Larkin streets in San Francisco, police said.

The DA's Office provided the following statement on Monday:

"The charges against her are being discharged at this time pending further investigation. Although the charges against Ms. Momeni are being discharged, the investigation is continuing, and charges could be filed at a later date.

As is customary in DUI cases, our office reviews the toxicology report to inform our prosecution decisions. To date, the District Attorney’s Office has not received the toxicology report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and has not received an estimate as to when it will be presented to our office. Discharging cases involving a blood draw for toxicology due to a delay in receiving the toxicology report is very common and not unusual."

The crash was reported on Nov. 27.

A man who works in the neighborhood said a white Mercedes coupe crashed into two parked cars and then stopped. Police said they arrived to find Khazar at the wheel.

According to a police report, two members of the fire department's Street Crisis Response Team told officers they saw Khazar inhaling from a whip-it cartridge.

Whip-it cannisters contain nitrous oxide, sometimes called laughing gas. The report said officers found two of them in Khazar's car and started a DUI investigation.

Khazar was booked into jail on the following charges: driving under the influence, hit-and-run, fail to drive within the lane, and failure to provide insurance at the scene of an accident, police said.

Khazar has been seen regularly in court during her brother Nima's appearances. He is facing murder charges in the death of Lee, founder of Cash App.