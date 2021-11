California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a Bay Area COVID-19 vaccination clinic Monday morning to talk about booster shot availability and efforts to increase vaccination rates.

Booster shots have been approved for people 18 and older six months after they get their Pfizer or Moderna shots and two months after they get their Johnson & Johnson shot.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Stay tuned for updates.