Man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee returns to court

The man accused of killing tech executive Bob Lee was back in San Francisco court Tuesday for a rearraignment.

Defendant Nima Momeni’s lawyers arrived with his mother shortly before court opened at 9 a.m., but it was a much quieter scene compared with past hearings when more family members and supporters from both sides were present.

Momeni has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of 43-year-old Lee in the early morning hours of April 4 in San Francisco.

Inside the coutroom Tuesday, Momeni was read the charges against him and had an opportunity to enter a plea again. One of his attorneys, Tony Brass, entered a not-guilty plea on Momeni's behalf.

Momeni then waived his right to a speedy trial, meaning both sides will meet once again on Oct. 2 for the next procedural hearing.

There was a short discussion about releasing the white BMW that has been seen in surveillance footage on the night of Lee’s death. That car was taken in for investigation months ago.

Both sides agreed they were done collecting evidence from the vehicle.