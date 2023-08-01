Santa rosa

13-year-old crashes parents' car in Santa Rosa after allegedly taking it without permission

By Bay City News

Scene of crash in Santa Rosa.
Santa Rosa Police Department

A 13-year-old girl crashed her parents' Tesla into several parked vehicles and a utility pole early Tuesday morning in Santa Rosa, according to police.

Santa Rosa police and firefighters responded to the crash near 729 King St. at about 4:35 a.m.

Three juveniles were found at the scene. All had suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police determined that the Tesla belonged to the driver's parents and that she had allegedly taken it without permission. She crashed after losing control of the vehicle when the vehicle hit a dip in the road.

Three parked vehicles and a street sign were damaged in the collision, which remains under investigation.

The juveniles were released to their parents.

