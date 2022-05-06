Marin

2 Dead Following Small Plane Crash in the Marin Headlands

By NBC Bay Area staff

Approximate location of small plane crash in the Marin Headlands.
Two people were killed in a small plane crash in the Marin Headlands Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The single-engine Vans RV-10 aircraft crashed on a backcountry ridge north of Conzelman Road, away from any trails and roads, according to the FAA and the Golden Gate National Park Service.

An emergency beacon for the plane was activated at about 2:15 p.m., according to the park service. The FAA said the place crashed around 2:40 p.m.

The park service said fog is "completely obscuring the area and the crash site is closed for the investigation."

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time, the park service said.

An investigation is underway.

No other information was immediately available.

