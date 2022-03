Three people were rescued from a two-alarm structure fire in Vallejo Tuesday, the fire department said.

The fire was reported on Bayview Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

Three people were transported to the hospital, one with minor injuries and the other two in critical condition, firefighters said.

Fire knocked down at 5:15 p.m., the cause is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.