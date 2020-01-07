7-Year-Old Nearly Kidnapped at Knifepoint in Vacaville

A 7-year-old was apparently almost kidnapped Monday afternoon near Meadowlands Park in Vacaville, police said.

Police received a call just before 3 p.m. from a concerned guardian who said a stranger tried to kidnap the boy at knifepoint.

Police said they flooded the area with officers to search for the suspect. The boy was apparently walking on a path to the park, toward his guardian in a car, when a stranger approached him.

Apparently the stranger held a knife to the boy's face and told him go to a nearby location. But the boy was quick and ran to his guardian's car.

Police said the boy described the suspect as a white man wearing blue jeans and an orange T-shirt. The suspect was in his 30s with a goatee.

Police said they located a person matching that description but the boy told officers he was sure that wasn't the suspect.

Officers continued a search and did not find the suspect. Police said they will patrol the area more frequently than usual.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping is asked to call Detective Lisa Sampson at (707) 469-4851.