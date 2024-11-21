Sonoma County Airport sets new all-time daily rainfall record

The atmospheric river storm soaking the North Bay this week is officially a record-breaker.

On Wednesday, the Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa received 6.92 inches of rain, smashing the previous daily rainfall record of 1.08 inches in 2012 and surpassing the all-time record of 6.09 inches set on Oct. 24, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

Recordkeeping at the airport dates back to June 6, 1998.

