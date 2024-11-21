bay area storm

Sonoma County Airport sets new all-time daily rainfall record

By Brendan Weber

NBC Universal, Inc.

The atmospheric river storm soaking the North Bay this week is officially a record-breaker.

On Wednesday, the Sonoma County Airport in Santa Rosa received 6.92 inches of rain, smashing the previous daily rainfall record of 1.08 inches in 2012 and surpassing the all-time record of 6.09 inches set on Oct. 24, 2021, according to the National Weather Service.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Recordkeeping at the airport dates back to June 6, 1998.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bay area stormbay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us