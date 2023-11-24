Driver in car with handwritten license plate arrested in Benicia

Benicia police on Friday arrested a person who they found driving a car with a handwritten license plate.

An officer was patrolling in the area of the 5000 block of East Second Street at about 1 a.m. when they spotted the "beautifully handwritten license plate" on the car, police said.

The officer determined that the car had been reported stolen out of Alameda, according to police.

The driver was arrested without incident and booked into jail, police said.

"We know we are not superheroes, but just FYI this is NOT a way to get one over on us," police wrote in a Facebook post.