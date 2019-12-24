Benicia

Benicia Files Lawsuit Against Operators of Illegal Cannabis Cultivation Operation

Nearly $500,000 in civil and administrative penalties will be sought from the defendants, according to the city.

NBCChicago.com

The city of Benicia filed a lawsuit Monday against the operators and property owner of what they say is an illegal cannabis cultivation operation.

Benicia police discovered the illegal operation in September while responding to a call for service at the property. The city has since filed a lawsuit with named defendants that include Evergreen Relief Inc., Dominic Chan, Marshall Tuttle, Janet Tuttle and Raglan Tuttle.

The lawsuit comes after both the business operator and property owner failed to shut down operations and cease the alleged illegal activities after city officials learned of them.

Local

holiday rain 1 min ago

Rain, Cool Temperatures Expected for Christmas

Foster City 25 mins ago

Two SoCal Men Face Prison for 2011 Foster City Killing

Nearly $500,000 in civil and administrative penalties will be sought from the defendants, according to the city.

"While the City of Benicia supports legal cannabis operations and welcomes new cannabis businesses that conform with the law, illegal operations that support the black market for cannabis will be dealt with swiftly and harshly," City Manager Lorie Tinfow said in a statement.

Benicia police encourage anyone with information about illegal cannabis operations to report it to authorities. Confidential reports can be made to (707) 745-3411.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

BeniciaNorth Baymarijuanacannabis cultivation
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us