A bomb threat has forced evacuations at Vallejo City Hall and the Vallejo Authority Building, the city said on social media.

Police and firefighters are on scene investigating. Residents should avoid the area.

The Vallejo Police Department and Vallejo Fire Department are actively investigating.



— City of Vallejo (@CityofVallejo) April 18, 2022