Summer camp has been cut short for some Bay Area Boy Scouts after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Wente Scout Reservation in the Mendocino National Forest.

The site is about 30 miles north of Ukiah.

The local Boy Scout chapter released a statement saying in part, "In addition to our existing COVID-19 protocols, we are disinfecting camp facilities and implementing additional testing for all employees prior to our next camp session.”

The camp plans to “safely reopen” on August 1.