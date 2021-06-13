Santa rosa

Brush Fire Sparked by Mower Burns 4.5 Acres in Santa Rosa

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, fire officials said

By Bay City News

A grass fire that burned 4.5 acres Sunday in Santa Rosa was sparked by a riding mower, fire officials said.

The blaze, reported about 11:40 a.m., blackened a large field north of Ridley Avenue near Hilliard Comstock Middle High School, produced smoke visible around the city.

Several fences and a shed were damaged according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

Fire officials said on social media about 12:35 p.m. that the fire was contained.

No structures were threatened and no evacuations were ordered, fire officials said.

