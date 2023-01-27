Catalytic Converter Stolen From North Bay Family's Wheelchair Accessible Van

Catalytic converter thieves in Solano County targeted a family's wheelchair accessible van.

Velia Valtierra, 74, depends on the van to take her 42-year-old disabled son Arthur Sanchez to his day program and other outings, but on Wednesday, someone stole the van from a handicapped parking spot at the family's apartment complex.

The van was later found abandoned at a Fairfield parking lot. The thieves broke the van's hydraulic wheelchair lift to get to the catalytic converter, causing thousands of dollars in damages.

"I’m just so surprised that they would even do that knowing it's wheelchair accessible," Valtierra said. "They have no compassion at all regarding individuals who require a van that has to be wheelchair accessible so that they can get around."

The family has a small backup minivan with a manual lift they're using for now, but it's difficult to maneuver.