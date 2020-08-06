City of Vallejo Releases New Information in Willie McCoy Death

The city of Vallejo released new information Wednesday regarding the shooting death of a Black man in February of 2019.

New body camera footage shows the moments leading up to the death of local rapper Willie McCoy who had fallen asleep in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell.

According to new reports, 55 bullets were fired by Vallejo officers, 38 of which struck him.

A special prosecutor will oversee the investigation into the Vallejo police shooting of 20-year-old Willie McCoy in 2019.

The police chief is calling for at least one officer to be fired. That officer opened fire “after” five of his colleagues were already shooting.

Officers claim McCoy had a gun in his lap. He was 20 years old.

