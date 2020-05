Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire Friday morning in the Pope Valley area of northern Napa County, fire officials said.

As of 11:45 a.m., the fire is about 7 to 10 acres and spreading at a moderate rate in a hilly woodland area in the 10000 block of Spanish Valley Trail, according to CalFire.

No evacuations have been ordered and no structures are threatened, CalFire said. People are asked to avoid the area.