Dog that ate owner's prescription medication revived with Narcan, Marin Humane says

A North Bay animal services officer used a life-saving opioid overdose reversal drug to revive a dog that had accidentally eaten his owner's prescription medication.

Marin Humane said last week's revival of the 75-pound Dogo Argentino with Narcan was a first for the animal shelter.

Marin Humane Officer Chelsea Myers was initially dispatched to a mall parking lot in Corte Madera to investigate a report of a dog in distress, Marin Humane said.

The dog's owner had called police after discovering her pet ate her prescription medicine, which is a type of opioid.

"I spoke to an emergency veterinarian on the way there and when I arrived, the dog was on his side, barely responsive, panting, and whining," Myers said in a statement. "Fortunately, the police officers had the Narcan on hand so I was able to administer it to the dog through his nasal passage."

The dog regained consciousness and was back up on his paws in a matter of minutes, Marin Humane said. The owner was told to take him to an emergency pet hospital to make sure he was OK.

From now on, all Marin Humane animal services officers will receive Narcan training and keep it with them in their trucks, the animal shelter said.

"Versions of Narcan have long been used in veterinary hospitals to reverse the effects of sedation; however, it typically isn’t used in the field," Marin Humane Director of Veterinary Medicine Dr. Belinda Evans said in a statement. "In the vet hospital it’s administered intravenously, which is obviously difficult to do in the field, so having the nasal spray available is a true lifesaver."

Marin Humane does want to remind pet owners to always keep their medications out of the reach of their furry friends.