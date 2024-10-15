Fairfield

Driver arrested after allegedly cutting pedestrian during dispute in Fairfield

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

File image of police lights.
NBC Bay Area

Fairfield officers arrested a man on Tuesday morning after he allegedly pulled a knife and cut a pedestrian, according to police.

About 7:55 a.m., officers saw a car accelerating towards a pedestrian who was walking his bicycle across West Texas Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

They discovered the 67-year-old driver and the pedestrian were involved in a dispute during which the driver allegedly pulled out a large knife and held it to the pedestrian's back, causing a small cut.

As the pedestrian walked away, crossing the street, the driver got into his vehicle and allegedly tried to run him over.

The driver was booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and his vehicle was towed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us