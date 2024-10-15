Driver arrested after allegedly cutting pedestrian during dispute in Fairfield

Fairfield officers arrested a man on Tuesday morning after he allegedly pulled a knife and cut a pedestrian, according to police.

About 7:55 a.m., officers saw a car accelerating towards a pedestrian who was walking his bicycle across West Texas Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver.

They discovered the 67-year-old driver and the pedestrian were involved in a dispute during which the driver allegedly pulled out a large knife and held it to the pedestrian's back, causing a small cut.

As the pedestrian walked away, crossing the street, the driver got into his vehicle and allegedly tried to run him over.

The driver was booked into county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and his vehicle was towed.