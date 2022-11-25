Police make 9 DUI Arrests After Raucous Thanksgiving Eve in Petaluma

Police in Petaluma arrested nine people for allegedly driving under the influence after "saturating" the downtown area due to heavy Thanksgiving eve revelry.

Six officers were deployed downtown on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning to conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol along with six additional officers in anticipation of large bar crowds, the agency said.

This year police said the lines outside of bars were "the largest seen in several years," with some lines stretching the entirety of Kentucky Street.

Police broke up several fights and responded to other alcohol related calls, they said.

The DUI squad made 86 traffic stops between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m., resulting in nine arrests and 20 other violations.

"This is the largest single amount of DUI arrests on any night so far this year," said the PPD, though they did note that most bar patrons chose to ride share and avoid getting behind the wheel.

In all, nine people with ages ranging from 21 to 51 were arrested.