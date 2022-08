Firefighters are battling a four-alarm brush fire in the area of Discovery Way and Hancock Drive in Fairfield.

Both streets are closed to traffic and police ask everyone avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

4th alarm fire at Discovery and Hancock pic.twitter.com/oKjmYjK2Bq — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) August 4, 2022

