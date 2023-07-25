Man found dead in fast food drive-thru in Santa Rosa was victim of homicide

Police in Santa Rosa are offering up to $2,500 to anyone who provides them with information that may help them identify and arrest suspects involved in a Sunday homicide.

Police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a Jack in the Box on 2755 Santa Rosa Avenue after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, who appeared to have been shot at least once and was unresponsive, laying in front of the drive-thru. While officers provided medical aid and emergency crews attempted to revive the victim, he was pronounced dead.

The victim was later identified as 40-year-old Rohnert Park resident, Jeffrey Farinha.

Investigators allege the victim was involved in an alternation with two suspects in which one shot him with a handgun multiple times. Both suspects, who were not located by responding officers, fled the scene eastbound in the 200 block of Burt Street, leaving the victim on the ground.

Investigators say the suspects were described as 18 to 20-year-old men with skinny builds, wearing "ski" masks.

Detectives are continuing with the investigation and encourage the public to check any private videos that might have captured the suspects.

Information can be submitted through the police department's online tip line or to the investigation team at (707) 543-3590.