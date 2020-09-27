Fast-Spreading Brush Fire Forces Evacuations in Napa County

A brush fire with "dangerous rate of spread" has prompted evacuation orders early Sunday in Napa County, firefighters said.

Cal Fire said the blaze has burned at least 20 acres near the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road near St. Helena and Deer Park.

Here's where evacuation orders are in place:

All of Crystal Springs and North Fork Crystal Springs Roads

All of the community of Deer Park

Deer Park Road to Crestmont Drive

Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road

Deer Park Road to Devils Elbow

Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road

Silverado Trail

The blaze comes amid a Red Flag Warning in effect for the North Bay and East Bay.

No other information was immediately available.

#BREAKING A brush fire with "dangerous rate of spread" has prompted evacuation orders in portions Napa County. Cal Fire says the blaze has burned at least 20 acres near the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road near St. Helena. https://t.co/OYmJkUK7TZ @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/ixFR1DgouY — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) September 27, 2020

FIRE IN Napa County: Mandatory Evacuation on Silverado Trail, Lark Mead Lane to Deer Park Road. Also from Deer Park Road to Devils Elbow. pic.twitter.com/vvHvSCZyVg — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) September 27, 2020

#GlassIncident - Evacuation Orders are in place for Deer Park Rd to Crystal Springs Rd. pic.twitter.com/F7NhCSiNc8 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 27, 2020