Fast-Spreading Brush Fire Forces Evacuations in Napa County

The brush fire is burning in the North Fork Crystal Springs Road area near St. Helena.

By Kristofer Noceda and John Zuchelli

A brush fire with "dangerous rate of spread" has prompted evacuation orders early Sunday in Napa County, firefighters said.

Cal Fire said the blaze has burned at least 20 acres near the 200 block of North Fork Crystal Springs Road near St. Helena and Deer Park.

Here's where evacuation orders are in place:

  • All of Crystal Springs and North Fork Crystal Springs Roads
  • All of the community of Deer Park
  • Deer Park Road to Crestmont Drive
  • Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road
  • Deer Park Road to Devils Elbow
  • Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road
  • Silverado Trail

The blaze comes amid a Red Flag Warning in effect for the North Bay and East Bay.

No other information was immediately available.

