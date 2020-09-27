Glass Fire

List: Napa County Evacuation Orders Due to Glass Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

The Glass Fire in Napa County began burning early Sunday morning and has scorched a total of 800 acres, according to CalFire.

The fire is 0% contained.

Below is a list of evacuations currently in place:

  • College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road
  • All of Feisen Drive, all roads of West of College Drive and Feisen Drive
  • All of Lommel Rode
  • All of the community of Deer Park
  • All of Crystal Springs and North Fork Crystal Springs Roads
  • Deer Park Road to Crestmont Drive
  • Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road
  • Deer Park Road to Devils Elbow
  • Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road
  • Silverado Trail

Evacuation warnings are in place in the following areas:

  • Community of Angwin

An evacuation center has been set up at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa.

The following roads are currently closed due to the fire:

  • Bale Ln
  • Lodi Ln
  • Silverado Trl
  • Deer Park Rd
  • Sanitarium Rd
  • Glass Mountain Cross Rd
  • Glass Mountain Rd
  • Rose Haven Ln
  • Sunnyside Rd
  • Crystal Springs Rd
  • Howell Mountain Rd
  • Sunset Dr
  • N Fork Crystal Springs Rd
  • Larkmead Ln
  • S White Cottage Rd
  • Brookside Dr
  • Liparita Ave
  • N White Cottage Rd
  • Greenwood Ave
  • Mount Veeder Rd

For a map of road closures, click here.

