List: Napa County Evacuation Orders Due to Glass Fire

The Glass Fire in Napa County began burning early Sunday morning and has scorched a total of 800 acres, according to CalFire.
The fire is 0% contained.
Below is a list of evacuations currently in place:
- College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road
- All of Feisen Drive, all roads of West of College Drive and Feisen Drive
- All of Lommel Rode
- All of the community of Deer Park
- All of Crystal Springs and North Fork Crystal Springs Roads
- Deer Park Road to Crestmont Drive
- Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road
- Deer Park Road to Devils Elbow
- Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road
- Silverado Trail
Evacuation warnings are in place in the following areas:
- Community of Angwin
An evacuation center has been set up at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa.
The following roads are currently closed due to the fire:
- Bale Ln
- Lodi Ln
- Silverado Trl
- Deer Park Rd
- Sanitarium Rd
- Glass Mountain Cross Rd
- Glass Mountain Rd
- Rose Haven Ln
- Sunnyside Rd
- Crystal Springs Rd
- Howell Mountain Rd
- Sunset Dr
- N Fork Crystal Springs Rd
- Larkmead Ln
- S White Cottage Rd
- Brookside Dr
- Liparita Ave
- N White Cottage Rd
- Greenwood Ave
- Mount Veeder Rd
For a map of road closures, click here.