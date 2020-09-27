List: Napa County Evacuation Orders Due to Glass Fire

The Glass Fire in Napa County began burning early Sunday morning and has scorched a total of 800 acres, according to CalFire.

The fire is 0% contained.

Below is a list of evacuations currently in place:

College Avenue at Howell Mountain Road to White Cottage Road

All of Feisen Drive, all roads of West of College Drive and Feisen Drive

All of Lommel Rode

All of the community of Deer Park

All of Crystal Springs and North Fork Crystal Springs Roads

Deer Park Road to Crestmont Drive

Deer Park Road to Crystal Springs Road

Deer Park Road to Devils Elbow

Larkmead Lane to Deer Park Road

Silverado Trail

Evacuation warnings are in place in the following areas:

Community of Angwin

An evacuation center has been set up at Crosswalk Community Church, 2590 First Street in Napa.

The following roads are currently closed due to the fire:

Bale Ln

Lodi Ln

Silverado Trl

Deer Park Rd

Sanitarium Rd

Glass Mountain Cross Rd

Glass Mountain Rd

Rose Haven Ln

Sunnyside Rd

Crystal Springs Rd

Howell Mountain Rd

Sunset Dr

N Fork Crystal Springs Rd

Larkmead Ln

S White Cottage Rd

Brookside Dr

Liparita Ave

N White Cottage Rd

Greenwood Ave

Mount Veeder Rd

For a map of road closures, click here.