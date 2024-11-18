Vallejo

Man accused of fatally stabbing mother, injuring wife in Vallejo

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

Vallejo police arrested a man suspected of stabbing his wife and fatally stabbing his mother this weekend, the department said Sunday.

On Saturday at about 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of Sereno Drive.

Upon arrival, police were informed that a man and a woman were at a local hospital each suffering from at least one stab wound. Both were in critical condition but underwent surgery and are expected to survive.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man, identified as Frank McMillan, 63, allegedly stabbed his wife at least once before causing a self-inflicted stab wound to himself.

Following McMillan's surgery, police allege he spontaneously confessed to killing his mother at a residence on the 100 block of Campbell Avenue before to the Sereno Drive stabbings.

Officers went to the Campbell Avenue residence and received no response at the door. They then forced entry to gain access inside the residence and discovered McMillian's mother deceased inside.

McMillan was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and murder, Vallejo police spokesperson Sgt. Rashad Hollis said. McMillian will be transported to the Solano County Jail after he is medically cleared for incarceration.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or Wesley.Pittman@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.
This case marks the 21st homicide in the city of Vallejo this year.

