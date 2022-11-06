Transit Agencies Ensure Residents Can Ride Fare-Free on Election Day

In an effort to make it easier for residents to cast their ballots, three Sonoma County public transportation agencies are teaming up to give free transit rides countywide on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Announced Thursday, Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit and Sonoma County Transit will allow all passengers to ride any fixed route for free, all day.

Sonoma County polls are open now until 8 p.m. on Election Day. More information on where official vote centers and ballot drop boxes are located is available at sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.