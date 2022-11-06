decision 2022

Transit Agencies Ensure Residents Can Ride Fare-Free on Election Day

Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit and Sonoma County Transit will allow all passengers to ride any fixed route for free, all day.

By Bay City News

Pexels/CC

In an effort to make it easier for residents to cast their ballots, three Sonoma County public transportation agencies are teaming up to give free transit rides countywide on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Announced Thursday, Santa Rosa CityBus, Petaluma Transit and Sonoma County Transit will allow all passengers to ride any fixed route for free, all day.

Sonoma County polls are open now until 8 p.m. on Election Day. More information on where official vote centers and ballot drop boxes are located is available at sonomacounty.ca.gov/where-to-vote.

Levi's Stadium Nov 5

Levi's Stadium to Serve as One of the Biggest Polling Centers in Bay Area

decision 2022 Nov 4

Decision 2022: What's at Stake This Midterm Election

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

decision 2022
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us