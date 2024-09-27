Fright Fest marks 25 years at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

The thrill of the rides is scary enough for some, but Six Flags Discovery Kingdom has stepped up the scare a bit as it does every year at this time for Fright Fest.

The Vallejo theme park has been doing the special Halloween festival for a quarter of a century. That's right, this year marks the 25th anniversary of scary, gory, haunting fun at Fright Fest.

The 2024 version of the special Halloween event opened on Sept. 21 and runs on select nights through Nov. 3. For tickets and more info, visit the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom website.

Thom Jensen has a sneak peek in the video above.