Vallejo

Fright Fest marks 25 years at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The thrill of the rides is scary enough for some, but Six Flags Discovery Kingdom has stepped up the scare a bit as it does every year at this time for Fright Fest.

The Vallejo theme park has been doing the special Halloween festival for a quarter of a century. That's right, this year marks the 25th anniversary of scary, gory, haunting fun at Fright Fest.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The 2024 version of the special Halloween event opened on Sept. 21 and runs on select nights through Nov. 3. For tickets and more info, visit the Six Flags Discovery Kingdom website.

Thom Jensen has a sneak peek in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

VallejoHalloween
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us