A brush fire called the "Good Fire" charred 20 acres Monday afternoon near Interstate 680 in the Solano County town of Cordelia.

The blaze burned on Goodyear Road, south of Marshview. Firefighters reported the fire was contained shortly after 4 p.m.

Crews from Benicia, Fairfield, Suisun District, Cal Fire, Travis AFB and Napa County Fire helped battle the blaze.

#GoodFire - CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to assist on a vegetation fire off I-680 near Oakridge Ln, Cordelia. If traveling in the area use caution. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/Sis0Tkax4t — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 21, 2021