Part of Hwy. 37 in the North Bay closed this weekend for repairs

State Highway 37 will be closed between Vallejo and Sears Point in alternate directions starting this weekend for major pavement repairs, Caltrans said Friday.

Westbound lanes will be shut starting at 9 p.m. Friday through 4 a.m. Monday and again the weekend of April 26.

Eastbound lanes will be closed the weekends of May 3 and May 10 from 10 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays.

Highway 37, also known as Sears Point Road, extends along the north shore of San Pablo Bay and connects U.S. Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 80. The closures will affect lanes between State Highway 29 and State Highway 121.

Detours will be in place.

Closing the highway on weekends will shorten the duration of the project by 30 nights, Caltrans said.

A hotline with up-to-date information about the project is available at (510) 286-0319.