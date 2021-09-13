Point Reyes National Seashore

Investigation Underway After Human Remains Found at Point Reyes National Seashore

The remains were found on Sept. 9 away from any trails

By Bay City News

Point Reyes National Seashore.
Gili Yaari/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Authorities are investigating after human skeletal remains were found last week at Point Reyes National Seashore, but said there were no signs of foul play.

On Sept. 9, the remains were found in the park at a location away from any trails, the National Park Service said Monday.

Point Reyes National Seashore rangers hiked to the site, and didn't find any personal identification with the remains, which appear to have been there for some time, according to the park service.

The park service and the Marin County Sheriff's Department are investigating, and it hasn't been determined how the person died. There are no signs of foul play, the park service said Monday.

