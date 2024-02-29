Man fatally shot in Vallejo

Police in Vallejo are investigating the fatal shooting of a man Wednesday, the city's third homicide so far this year.

Officers were sent to the area of Alabama and Butte streets around 7 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Once there, they discovered a man who had suffered at least one gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The motive and circumstances around the shooting are being investigated, but anyone who may have information helpful to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.