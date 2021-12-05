Santa rosa

Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Santa Rosa

By Bay City News

A man was in critical condition after being shot several times Saturday night on Sebastopol Road in Santa Rosa, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Sebastopol, where officers found the victim, according to a release from Santa Rosa police.

The man, who wasn't able to give officers a description of the shooter, was taken to a hospital. He was in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said Sunday. Witnesses were unable to give officers detailed information about a suspect, but said the shooter was male, wearing a dark gray hoodie and was with another male.

After the shooting, the pair left in a silver sedan and drove west on Sebastopol Road, witnesses told police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3600, or through an online Tip line: www.SRCity.org/CrimeTips.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund, for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

