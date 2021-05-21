MAP: Sonoma County Releases Official Evacuation Zones

Official evacuation zone maps in Sonoma County were unveiled Friday to help residents be prepared for an emergency that may require them to leave their homes.

The county said previous evacuation zones were different for each incident. Officials said evacuation zones will now remain the same moving forward and residents are urged to learn their route and be ready when an evacuation order is issued.

View the evacuation map below. For more information, visit the Sonoma County Emergency and Preparedness Information page.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is also giving away evacuation tags to residents in unincorporated Sonoma County and its contract cities, Sonoma and Windsor. Residents will use the tag by placing it in a location most visible to first responders -- examples are a gate, mailbox or front door.

More information on evacuation tags, including photos of how to display them, is available at sonomasheriff.org/evac.

The Sheriff’s Office is holding events to distribute tags. The next event is Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

Graton Fire Department, 3750 Gravenstein Hwy N., Sebastopol

Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

CalFire Cazadero Station 45, 4600 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero

Sheriff's Office River Substation, 16225 First St., Guerneville

Bodega Bay Community Center, 2255 Hwy. 1, Bodega Bay

Tags are available at Sheriff’s Office stations during business hours:

Main Office, 2796 Ventura Ave., Santa Rosa

Main Adult Detention Facility, 2777 Ventura Ave., Santa Rosa

Valley Substation, 810 B Grove St., Sonoma

River Substation, 16225 First St., Guerneville

Sonoma Police Department, 175 First Street West, Sonoma

Windsor Police Department, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Bldg. 300, Windsor

Sonoma County residents are also urged to sign up for emergency alerts at: