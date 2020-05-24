Marin County Supervisors to Decide Whether to Extend Eviction Moratorium

The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday plans to consider a 30-day extension of its moratorium on residential evictions, prompted by tenants unable to pay because of novel coronavirus-related loss of income.

That moratorium is set to expire May 31; the supervisors are scheduled to vote Tuesday whether to extend the moratorium until June 30.

The supervisors enacted the original moratorium March 24 to prevent residential evictions because of a renter's sudden loss of income tied to the pandemic through June 30. Renters would have up to 90 days after the expiration of the resolution to repay back rent, and landlords would be able to seek payment of unpaid rent after the expiration of the local emergency.

Marin County's severe shortage of affordable rental housing, even under pre-COVID circumstances, leaves many lower-paid workers at high risk for homelessness, and in turn, less equipped to fight the hazards presented by the coronavirus. With matching support from the Marin Community Foundation, the county has committed $1 to a safety-net fund to help the most financially vulnerable residents and prevent homelessness.

The foundation and the county have also appealed to the community for additional donations, which can be directed toward rental assistance for low-income residents. Through the foundation's COVID-19 Fund, contributions can be earmarked for emergency rental assistance and will be leveraged for food distribution and specialized services for older adults and people with disabilities. To donate, go to https://marincf.givecorps.com/causes/14681-covid-19-fund-of-mcf

Tuesday's Marin County Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9 a.m.; watch by going to https://www.marincounty.org/depts/bs/meeting-archive or https://cmcm.tv/livegov.