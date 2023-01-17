Novato Police Seek Public's Help in Finding Man Last Seen Going for a Jog

The Novato Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Monday as he headed out for a jog.

Mark Donald Bretan, 32, left his home without his phone to go for a jog around 9:30 a.m. on Claire Court toward Highland Drive.

Police said that Breton is at risk because he suffers from mental health issues.

He was wearing black sweatpants, running shoes and a colorful headband. His shirt color is unknown. Bretan is five feet six inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are especially seeking the assistance of anyone who regularly walks or jogs the trails in Novato. Police are also asking residents of the Highland Drive/Claire Court area to check their surveillance cameras for any footage of Bretan on Monday around 9:30 a.m.

If you see Bretan, please call the police at (415) 897-4361.